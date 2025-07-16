Tripura power minister vows action as statewide probe into smart meter fraud launched

The Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) has launched a comprehensive investigation into allegations of fraud involving smart meters, with Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath asserting that anyone found guilty will face strict action.

The decision follows public complaints and suspicions about inflated bills and irregularities in smart meter readings.

While some of these allegations were later proven false, a recent case in Khowai district has exposed a serious loophole involving manipulation of electricity bills.

Speaking with India Today NE on Wednesday, Nath said, “We are committed to transparency and accountability. A task force has already been constituted to probe all smart meter-related complaints. If anyone is found guilty—be it consumers, meter readers, or contractors—no one will be spared.”

The task force includes senior TSECL officials: Sisir Debbarma (DGM), Rajib Kumar Roy (DGM), Sanjib Nandi Majumdar (Senior Manager), and Jahar Debbarma (Senior Manager). Consumers facing issues with smart meters have been advised to report them via WhatsApp. Only smart meter-related grievances will be entertained.

He said that from December 2024 to July 2025, TSECL has installed 89,632 smart meters. Bill generation has steadily increased—from 43,611 bills in April 2025 to 79,653 so far in July.

Highlighting a recent incident, Nath said one consumer, Ashok Kanti Das Roy from Lal Chara in Khowai, alleged receiving an electricity bill of Rs 82,000 after a smart meter was installed. Upon investigation, TSECL found that he had retained his old meter and, with the help of a meter reader, had been submitting false readings for over three years.

“When the smart meter was installed on June 25, the actual due amount surfaced, revealing the fraudulent activity. This not only confirms misuse but also points to possible widespread malpractice,” Nath said.

The minister confirmed that the meter reader and the consumer were colluding to suppress billing data, causing significant revenue loss to the state electricity corporation and a show-cause notice has been issued to the agency responsible—M/s TDS Management Consultants Pvt. Ltd.—for gross negligence and breach of contract.

“This incident is likely not an isolated one. We have reason to believe similar cases may exist elsewhere in the state. That’s why this full-fledged probe is being launched,” Nath stated.

He reiterated that the government will pursue every lead and take strict disciplinary and legal action against any individual or agency found complicit in smart meter fraud.