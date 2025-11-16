Tripura power regulator announces 2025–26 tariff with relief for remote areas

Tripura Electricity Regulatory Commission has released the 2025–26 electricity tariff, placing its strongest emphasis on easing the burden on consumers in remote locations.

The revised structure, which takes effect on November 1, introduces a 10 per cent rebate for hospitals, home-stays, women’s self-help group–run business units and mobile towers operating in remote zones.

The Commission said the measure is designed to improve essential services, strengthen connectivity and support local economic activity.

Alongside the rebate, TERC confirmed that energy charges will remain unchanged for all consumer categories. The Commission said the decision is intended to spare households from any increase in their monthly electricity bills.

Support for low-income families under the Kutir Jyoti scheme has been expanded. The Commission noted that the permissible connected load has risen from 120 watts to 500 watts, while the monthly consumption cap has been doubled to 30 units.

“This will allow economically weaker households to use essential appliances without added financial burden,” the release stated. It also highlighted that fixed charges will now be billed on the basis of connected load rather than per connection, a shift the regulator described as “more transparent and equitable.”

The option to purchase green power continues at an additional 75 paise per unit, aimed at encouraging consumers who wish to adopt cleaner energy sources.

TERC’s tariff for 2025–26 combines targeted rebates, an expanded safety net for vulnerable households and price stability, offering tangible benefits to consumers across Tripura.