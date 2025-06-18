The modernization of power transmission infrastructure under a project worth Rs 1,800 crore is underway in Tripura, Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath announced on June 18. He added that the technology will soon be introduced to allow repairs on power transmission lines without shutting down power.

Power Minister Nath said this after inaugurating a 132 kV substation in Amarpur under Gomati District.

He said that technology to work without shutting down power during repairs on power transmission lines will be introduced soon.

“We have undertaken some plans for further improvement of the power department in the state. These include facilitating quick repairs without disrupting services, handling excess pressure during summer, using drones to monitor and identify faults in tower lines to aid maintenance and preventive measures, and commissioning mobile substations to provide immediate alternatives and avoid power outages during disasters,” he said.

Minister Nath highlighted that the development of transmission infrastructure is being carried out in collaboration with the Government of India and the World Bank.