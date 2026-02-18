Tripura power utility upgrades Agartala substations; statewide expansion planned

Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited has launched a major infrastructure upgrade drive in Agartala to strengthen urban power distribution and ensure uninterrupted electricity supply amid rising demand.



As part of the first phase, a 16 MVA transformer was commissioned on February 17 at the NSRCC substation, the highest-capacity transformer installed so far in the state’s distribution network. The upgrade replaces the earlier 8 MVA transformer, effectively doubling the substation’s capacity and expected to reduce voltage fluctuations and supply disruptions in several parts of the city.



Officials said power consumption in Agartala has grown steadily over the past few years, leading to voltage variations, transformer breakdowns and occasional outages affecting both residential and commercial consumers. The corporation has therefore adopted a structured capacity expansion plan focused on strengthening key substations.



At the Pragati Vidyabhavan adjacent substation, preparations are underway to install two 16 MVA transformers, raising the total capacity to 32 MVA. The installation is scheduled between February 19 and March 3. The substation currently operates with a combined capacity of 15 MVA.



Similarly, the Badarghat Stadium substation, which presently has two 7.5 MVA transformers, will receive an additional 16 MVA unit. Once completed, the facility’s total capacity will increase to 23.5 MVA.



Managing Director Biswajit Basu said Agartala has witnessed an annual load growth of 15–20 per cent over the past three years. He noted that the planned upgrades aim to ensure long-term grid stability and improved service quality.



While alternative arrangements have been made to maintain supply during the installation period, officials cautioned that temporary disruptions may occur in some areas due to transmission line work and load shifting.



Following completion of the Agartala modernisation programme, similar infrastructure upgrades will be rolled out in district headquarters and sub-divisional towns across Tripura, the corporation said.