Tripura powers up for electric train launch with new transmission line

Tripura has completed a key step toward introducing electric train services with the commissioning of a newly built 132 KV transmission line linking the Banduar substation to the Udaipur Railway Traction Substation in Gomati district. The move clears the way for electric train operations from Matabari Railway Station.

Officials from the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) confirmed that the state’s rail network currently runs on diesel locomotives, which are more expensive to operate and contribute to pollution. Electrification is expected to cut operational costs and reduce environmental impact.

The Railways and TSECL also confirmed that electricity supply to the Teliamura Railway Traction Substation in Khowai district will begin soon, with plans to extend the network to all railway stations in the state. Full electrification will enable the formal launch of electric train services across Tripura.

At the inauguration, Nandita Das, Additional General Manager for TSECL in Gomati district, called the project a transformative step for the state’s transport system, promising faster, cheaper, and cleaner passenger travel. The ceremony was attended by senior TSECL officials, Northeast Frontier Railway representatives, Udaipur station authorities, and Udaipur Deputy General Manager Ananda Sarkar.