Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee chooses solo fight in TTAADC polls, announces Dharmanagar candidate

The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee has decided to contest the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections independently, aiming to improve its performance from previous polls.

The decision came after a meeting held by AICC Tripura in-charge Saptagiri Ulka with state leaders, including Asish Kumar Saha, Sudip Roy Barman, and Birajit Sinha.

Ulka said the party has finalised its strategy for both the district council elections and the Dharmanagar by-election, asserting that Congress will not enter into any alliances and is prepared to put up a strong fight.

Meanwhile, the All India Congress Committee has announced Chayan Bhattacharjee as its candidate for the 56-Dharmanagar Assembly constituency.

Leaders said the party has strengthened its grassroots base and expressed confidence that it will deliver a better performance in the upcoming elections.