Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee unveils TTAADC manifesto, promises transparency and tribal rights

The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on April 3, released its election manifesto for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) polls, outlining key promises centred on transparency, tribal rights and development.

The manifesto was unveiled by Tripura Congress in-charge and MP Saptagiri Ulaka, along with TPCC president Asish Kumar Saha, MLA Birajit Sinha and other party leaders.

The party highlighted eight priority areas, including transparent and accountable governance in the district council, protection of land and forest rights, promotion of education and skill development, infrastructure development, employment generation and preservation of tribal culture and identity.

Speaking on the occasion, Ulaka said the Congress is confident of winning the Dharmanagar by-election, adding that the party is intensifying its campaign for candidate Chayan Bhattacharya. He said a bike rally and a major public meeting have been planned in Dharmanagar as part of the campaign.

Ulaka further stated that the Congress will contest the TTAADC elections in alliance with its partners, asserting that the party has consistently worked for the welfare of tribal communities.

He also criticised the BJP government, alleging that it has failed to address key demands related to the district council and has instead attempted to mislead the public. The Congress, he said, remains committed to strengthening the ADC and improving the overall quality of life in tribal areas.