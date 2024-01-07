Gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Tripura Pradesh Congress has undergone a comprehensive reshuffle in its organizational structure. The list of new appointments, finalized by All India President Mallikarjun Kharge, was officially released by All India General Secretary KC Venugopal on January 7.

The reshuffled committee includes key changes in the Vice Presidents, General Secretaries, and Secretaries, marking a strategic move to strengthen the party's position in the region.

Leading the team are six newly appointed Vice Presidents, namely Ashok Debbarma, Prithvi Dev, Srishtamohan Das, Shantiranjan Debnath, Shankar Malla, and Madan Saha, each bringing unique expertise to their roles.

The committee also welcomes seven General Secretaries, with Prashant Sen Chowdhury, Dilip Kumar Deb, Tarun Saha, Maitri Deb, Shabda Kumar Jamatia, Milan Kar, and Abdul Bachit Chowdhury stepping into key responsibilities.

Additionally, 19 individuals have been appointed as Secretaries, along with one each for the Office Secretary and Treasurer roles. The newly formed executive team comprises 41 members, featuring prominent leaders like Sameer Ranjan Burman, Sudip Roy Barman, Gopal Chandra Roy, Birajit Sinha, and Diba Chandra Hrangkhawl from Pradesh Congress.

A noteworthy aspect of this reshuffle is the appointment of nine new District Presidents, tasked with leading different districts within Tripura Pradesh Congress. This move aims to further fortify the party's organizational structure at the grassroots level.

Party sources indicate that the strategic reshuffling of leadership positions is anticipated to inject new vigor into Pradesh Congress in Tripura.