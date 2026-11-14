Pradyot Bikram Manikya has lodged a formal complaint with the Tripura State Election Commission, alleging the unauthorised use of his name, photographs, videos and posters by political parties and candidates in the ongoing Urban Local Body (ULB) elections in the state.

In a letter dated November 14, addressed to the State Election Commissioner, Manikya sought the commission's immediate intervention and urged it to issue directions to all contesting political parties and candidates to stop using his photographs and likeness in election campaign materials without his consent.

In the complaint, Manikya stated that he had already stepped away from active electoral politics to focus on his health and the effective implementation of the Tiprasa Accord. He said that despite publicly announcing his decision to remain away from the elections, his photographs and videos were being circulated and displayed in posters, banners and digital campaign materials without his knowledge, consent or endorsement.

He alleged that the unauthorised use of his identity could mislead voters into believing that he was endorsing or campaigning for particular political parties or candidates.

According to Manikya, such practices infringe upon his personal rights and privacy and could undermine the fairness, transparency and integrity of the electoral process. He also claimed that the practice went against the spirit and provisions of the Model Code of Conduct.

The complaint further stated that he had already issued a public appeal asking political parties and individuals concerned to immediately stop using his photographs and remove them from campaign materials.

Seeking urgent action, Manikya requested the State Election Commission to take cognisance of the matter and issue strict directives to all contesting parties, candidates and election observers to ensure the removal of campaign materials featuring his likeness across print, physical and digital platforms.

He also expressed his willingness to provide specific instances and supporting documentation of the alleged violations if required by the commission.