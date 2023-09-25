In a scathing critique, the former Chairman of TIPRA Motha, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, has taken aim at the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPIM for its opposition to the bandh called by Tipra Motha. The bandh was organized to underscore the urgent need for a constitutional solution to address the concerns of the indigenous people of Tripura.

Pradyot did not mince words as he lambasted the CPIM, a party that held power in the state for an extended period, accusing it of bringing poverty to the indigenous communities of Tripura. The controversy arises as Tipra Motha, a regional political entity, seeks to champion the rights and aspirations of the indigenous population.

"When Tipra Motha announced a strike for September 30, the CPIM raised its voice in protest. During elections, they urged us not to field candidates for the sake of opposition unity. However, when we raised our voices for the rights of indigenous people, the CPIM hastily convened a press conference to oppose the bandh. Do they want us to be subservient? Is their intent to suppress us? We will engage with Delhi to assert our rights, unwavering in our stance. The CPIM may view our struggle through a political lens, but it transcends politics. This is a battle for the future and the well-being of our future generations," Pradyot asserted.

He further pointed out that the CPIM had enjoyed a prolonged tenure in governance within the state but had allegedly overlooked the plight of the indigenous population.

"What have we gained? Poverty, a shortage of teachers in our schools, and the denial of permission to take exams in our native Kokborok language. Our emotions have been manipulated. Now, even when we seek assistance from the police, our pleas go unheard. We may have power in name, but no real influence, as is the case in states like Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya. The CPIM, in my view, has rendered us powerless. They have marginalized the indigenous communities of our state. We will speak with one voice to convey our message to Delhi. If the CPIM chooses to oppose us, so be it. I will demonstrate who the real champion is," Debbarma declared.