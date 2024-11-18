Founder of Tipra Motha, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, on November 18, demanded that the Central government hang the culprits responsible for the killing of six individuals from Manipur's Jiribam district, including three women and three children.

The bodies of five of the six persons who went missing from Manipur's Jiribam after a gunfight between security forces and Kuki-Zo militants that resulted in the deaths of 10 insurgents on November 11, were found in Jiri River in Jiribam and Barak River in Assam's Cachar over the last few days and were brought to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) in a "highly decomposed state".

Reacting on the matter, Pradyot who is also the royal scion of Tripura said that a sixty year old lady and a two year old child were brutally killed in Manipur.

“I hang my head in shame collectively as northeasterners and demand the Government that these culprits be hanged for killing women and children to justify their cause. These people hide behind agendas while the helpless and the poor suffer”, he said.

Pradyot said that how can we as humans justify or defend such cruel actions?

“Government of India must do more , Northeast is a part of India and when incidents like this happens alienations begin . My deepest condolences to the family of the victims”, he added.