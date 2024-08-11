With escalating tensions in neighboring Bangladesh, TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Debbarma has demanded decisive action to prevent the influx of refugees into India. The unrest in Bangladesh, which intensified after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation, has sparked concerns across the northeastern states of India, particularly Tripura.

Debbarma stated the potential threat posed by opening India's borders during this period of instability. "Allowing refugees to cross into Northeast India could jeopardize our future and survival," Debbarma stated. He urged the Indian government to protect the indigenous people of the region by granting land rights, economic empowerment, and constitutional safeguards.

The situation in Bangladesh remains volatile, with large-scale protests erupting in Chittagong on Saturday. Thousands of Hindus took to the streets, demanding protection and an end to the ethnic persecution of religious minorities. The protesters called for the establishment of a ministry and commission for minorities, as well as a 10% reservation in the new government's legislature.

The North East Students Organisation (NESO), representing student groups from across the northeastern states, has also demanded the complete closure of borders with Bangladesh. NESO leaders expressed concerns that an influx of refugees could threaten the culture and livelihood of the indigenous communities in the region.