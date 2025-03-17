The founder of Tipra Motha Party and Member of the District Council, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, on Monday, demanded an inquiry against several schools that reportedly did not assist students in understanding their Kok Borok exam questions, which were provided in Bengali during the ongoing board exams.

In a Facebook live session, Pradyot, who is also the royal scion, stated that he had learned that Indigenous students appearing for their Kok Borok board exams received question papers in Bengali. As many students were unable to read Bengali, several of them had to submit their papers blank.



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"Last year, when it was decided to maintain the status quo, it was mentioned that students could write the exam in English or in the Roman script, and the invigilators would translate the Bengali questions if any student faced difficulties. In many places, teachers provided assistance, but in two to three locations, this did not happen. This morning, I called my MLAs, Twipra Students Federation, and Tipra Indigenous Students Federation and asked them to submit a report. Upon reviewing it, I found that some schools did not cooperate with students. I am not here to remain silent but to speak for the people. Being in an alliance does not mean we will not raise our voice against local issues," said Pradyot.

He emphasized that language is a serious issue and assured that he would personally speak with Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha.

"There should be no politics in the name of education. There must be an inquiry into this matter, and we must remain vigilant. Instead of blaming each other, we must stay united. I also urge students to raise their voices. I have instructed my MLAs to bring up the issue in the upcoming assembly session. We must make our voices heard," he added.