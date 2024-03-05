Former President of Tipra Motha, Pradyot Bikram Manikya DebBarma, conducted a crucial meeting with leaders today.

The meeting focused on strategizing the implementation of the Tiprasa Accord in the forthcoming days.

The leaders also discussed strengthening their movement.

Expressing satisfaction over the signing of the historic TIPRASA accord, former TIPRA Motha chairman Pradyot Manikya Debbarma said on March 2 that the day has been significant as the historic agreement was signed.

Speaking the media after the historic signing, Manikya Debbarma said, "There has been an agreement today. It is a historical agreement. I am happy that the Govt of India has acknowledged the mistakes of the past and is looking forward to solving the problems of the indigenous people... The govt has given us an assurance that our language, economics, political aspirations and our cultural history will be given importance.... I want to tell our people that everyone has been with us..."



Also Read: Tripura: Satisfied with TIPRASA accord, mistakes of the past rectified, says Pradyot Debbarma

He appreciated the Indian Government's acknowledgement of past mistakes and its commitment to address the issues of the indigenous people. The Government has assured the recognition and importance of their language, economics, political aspirations and cultural history. Manikya conveyed his message to the people that they have been supported by everyone through this process.

In a landmark event hailed as a pivotal moment for Tripura's future, the signing of the TIPRASA Accord has garnered praise from Home Minister Amit Shah, who lauded the efforts of all stakeholders involved, including Pradyot Debbarma, in achieving this historic agreement.

During the ceremony, Home Minister Amit Shah stated the significance of the accord, highlighting its role in acknowledging past mistakes while paving the way for a brighter future. "Today, with this accord, we have respected history and rectified our mistakes, charting a course for progress," stated Shah.