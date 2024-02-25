Following the call by former Chairman of Tipra Motha, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, for an indefinite hunger strike demanding a constitutional solution, he has left for Delhi after being summoned by the Centre on Sunday afternoon.

Confirming this to India Today NE, sources from the Tipra Motha party have stated that everything will be clarified by Tuesday regarding the course of action.

"Maharaj Pradyot has left for Delhi this afternoon after receiving a call from the Union Ministry of Home. There will be a meeting, possibly today or tomorrow, regarding our demand for a Constitutional Solution for the indigenous people of the state. However, the final outcome of the meeting may be announced by Tuesday," said a source.

Meanwhile, this afternoon, the President of the party, Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl, chaired a meeting with all Tipra Motha leaders across the state and expressed disappointment over the role of the Central government.

"We have decided to hold a hunger strike from February 28 in a peaceful manner. We don't want any chaos, and it will be done democratically. Let's see if we get any response from the Indian Government. It will be indefinite. Over the past year, the Centre and state government have engaged in dialogue with Tipra Motha. We hoped that this would be in favor of the people of Tripura. However, despite discussions till today, we haven't received any positive response. Maharaja Pradyot was saddened by this, which is why leaders from the grassroots level across the state are holding meetings," he added.