The former chairman of Tipra Motha, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, on Wednesday, urged his party workers to continue their fight for the implementation of the agreement he signed with the Centre, as many past accords signed with the Centre were not implemented properly.

Addressing a party program at Agartala Town Hall, Pradyot, who is also a royal scion and has joined BJP as an alliance partner before the declaration of Lok Sabha election dates, said that Tipra Motha has signed an agreement with the Government of India and signing an agreement is not as important as fighting for its implementation on the ground for the benefit of Tiprasa.

“There were many agreements signed before, like the Instrument of Merger with the Government of India in 1949, but Tiprasa became a minority in their own land. The Centre assured the provision of safety to Tiprasa, but they never provided it. Because of this, we became a minority. There was the TNV Accord in 1988, which mentioned that illegal immigration would not be allowed, but still, illegal Bangladeshis are coming. This agreement was also not implemented, nor was the ATTF Accord. The alliance partner of BJP, which is IPFT, has made some agreements, but what happened? Nothing. So we must keep all these things in mind. We can't repeat the mistakes. Because our agreement is for our people,” he said.

On the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), he said, “The CPIM has asked why I am silent on CAA, but when CAA passed, no one from Tripura filed a case with the Supreme Court, but I did. I am fighting against CAA. The bill was passed in parliament. We must revoke this bill, and only the apex court can do this.”

Pradyot claimed that the stance between him and CPIM is very different.

“My stand is whoever entered Tripura illegally cannot be resettled here. We have already given land to many people before. Many people from Bangladesh came to Tripura, but now we will not allow it. BJP is working for their vote bank, and so is CPIM, but our position is clear. Our fight is not against anyone but for our people. We must ask Delhi, and they must respond to us. But yes, there should be a way. Our demand is for a Constitutional Solution. We must continue our fight,” he added.