The Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA)'s chief, Pradyot Kishore Debbarman, has invited the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) to join his movement because their political goals are nearly identical.

On Monday Pradyot said, “I am making an appeal to the IPFT to bridge the differences and join us. Let’s form a single party for the greater cause, in fact, our fight is for almost the same reason. This fight is for the constitutional right of our Tiprasa people,”.

Debbarman, speaking to his followers through video message, said, “A section of people are trying to divide us. We should be aware of that. I feel the young generation is capable enough to unmask these opportunists”.

Pradyot said, “Leaving TIPRA to join BJP is a betrayal to your own Dofa (community). BJP does not believe or endorse the demand of Greater Tipraland. Don’t fall for the temptation of plum posts”.

Pradyot claimed he left Congress because he did not want to betray his own people. “I also received many offers to join national parties with good positions but I am not thinking about myself but my Tiprasa people and their development. I will not compromise. We will not enter into the alliance without any writing assurance of Greater Tipraland. I am sacrificing because of the next generation,” he said.

He further stated that his party has distributed over 1.12 lakh litres of water to several rural villages where residents are experiencing severe drinking water shortages during the summer.