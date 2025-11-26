Tripura: Pradyot flags off six mobile medical units to strengthen rural healthcare in tribal areas

Royal scion and Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Wednesday underscored the urgent need to strengthen healthcare access in rural Tripura as he flagged off six Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) introduced under the CSR initiatives of Apollo and the Altius Group.

The units, designed to serve remote pockets of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), aim to bring primary healthcare directly to villagers’ doorsteps.

Speaking at the launch event, Pradyot said that effective medical outreach can significantly reduce the burden on rural families, who often travel long distances to Agartala for basic treatment. “If this mobile medical unit can go to villages, our people don’t need to come to the city for treatment. If doctors come to the villages, diagnose problems, and offer basic care, it will greatly help the people,” he said.

The six MMUs will operate on a structured village-to-village schedule, conducting medical camps, offering essential consultations, and expanding coverage across underserved areas. The initiative has also generated 30 local jobs, contributing to both healthcare improvement and livelihood support in the region.

Pradyot thanked Apollo and the Altius Group for their expanding CSR involvement, noting how corporate support has grown dramatically over the past five years. “When I came here five years back, many companies offered carrom boards and computers as CSR. But today crores are being spent on mobile medical services. This shows how far we have come,” he said.

He also recalled how previous appeals to the state government for ambulance driver funding had been declined, and how private entities later filled the gap through CSR contributions, reflecting shifting priorities and deeper participation from the corporate sector.

Calling for sustained investment in tribal areas, Pradyot urged more organisations to support initiatives in sports infrastructure, smart classrooms, anti-drug campaigns, and overall youth development. He said a collective push from government, private companies and civil society is essential to build a stronger future for TTAADC.