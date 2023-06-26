Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, the Royal Scion and Chairman of Tipra Motha, on June 26 inaugurated a 'Drug Rehabilitation Centre' in Khumulwng, the headquarters of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

Expressing his satisfaction, Pradyot emphasized the importance of collaborative actions in saving the next generation. "I am delighted that drug rehabilitation has commenced here in Khumulwng. We had appealed for additional funds over a year ago to initiate this project. Tripura is facing a drug problem that particularly affects the indigenous people," he stated.

Addressing the need for a comprehensive approach to combat drug abuse, Pradyot underscored that the "Nasha Mukt Tripura" (Drug-Free Tripura) policy introduced by the government must also tackle the involvement of politicians who promote drugs. He stressed the significance of rejecting drugs for the survival and strength of the indigenous community.

Highlighting the destructive impact of drugs on society, Pradyot called for effective countermeasures and expressed his appreciation for TTAADC's proactive step. "Addiction is a problem that has devastated numerous families and continues to ravage our society. To build a strong India and achieve a drug-free Tripura, we must disrupt the operations of politically-backed smugglers and protect our future. Drugs are corroding our society," he emphasized.