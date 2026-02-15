Tripura: Pradyot Manikya accuses BJP of neglecting district council, appeals for ‘not a single vote’ in upcoming polls

Launching a sharp attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, founder of the Tipra Motha Party, on Sunday, February 15, accused the BJP of failing to deliver development in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council areas and appealed to voters not to cast a single vote in its favour, calling it a matter concerning the future of tribal youth and the next generation.

Pradyot was speaking at a joining programme at South Hadrai under West District, where a total of 150 voters from 30 families belonging to different political parties joined the Tipra Motha Party.

He said that tribals are the sons of the soil, and that if they are poor in their own land today, it means they do not have thansa (unity).

“People are the same, but politics has created divisions, broken unity, and now we are all poor. We must fight for the future generation of our children. We must stay united, or else our children’s future will be in trouble. They say they have lots of money, but this money belongs to the Tiprasa people. Today we have been identified as ‘Chinki’ and ‘momo’; we have been divided, and if we do not have unity, we will get nothing,” said Pradyot.

In an oblique reference to the BJP, Pradyot said that their aim is to create division among tribals and rule Tripura.

“I am not afraid of them. They said they will capture the district council in 2026. I want to tell them that in 2028 we will capture the Tripura Assembly. We are the sons of the soil. They talk about a double-engine government, but in the villages there are no roads, no mobile towers, and no drinking water. There is no development. All the money is being spent in Agartala. Gas and oil come from the district council areas, but the money flows to Agartala. Everyone’s vote is equal, but we must remain united. I have been visiting each and every area and meeting all the tribal people, but they were sitting in Agartala and have started campaigning only as the election approaches. They should not get a single vote, as this concerns our youth and the next generation. We must give them a response. We also know what is right and wrong,” he said.