Tripura: Pradyot Manikya appeals for unity among political parties against illegal immigration

Royal scion and founder of Tipra Motha Party, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, on Sunday appealed to all political parties to unite in the fight against illegal immigrants from Bangladesh to protect the next generation of Tripura and North East India.

Debbarma said this after coming out of a meeting with Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu this afternoon inAgartala.

Pradyot, however, didn’t disclose why he met the Governor but said the meeting was a personal visit.

“Yesterday at ISKCON we met, and there he told me to meet him whenever I got time. I met him today and spoke with him on various issues. The Governor heard my views, and I also patiently listened to his advice. Let us see how things go. He is very nice and gave us some advice which I can’t share in public. As this was a private meeting, I don’t want to discuss it publicly,” said Pradyot.

He said that illegal infiltration is a serious issue in Tripura, and the future of the state and North East lies in the balance. If people cannot unite to stop illegal infiltration, there will be a huge injustice to the next generation, who will be deprived of a better tomorrow.

“All political parties should come together to stop illegal infiltration, which is happening in Tripura, because it is going to affect Tripura, the North East, and also India. I am also in regular touch with the Chief Minister, and this is for the betterment of Tripura. Tomorrow, there will be a rally against illegal migration from Bangladesh in Agartala. This is not just my fight, not only Tipra Motha’s fight, but a fight of all Indians. When illegal migration takes place, the future of the next generations is spoiled. We should not indulge in vote-bank politics, and everyone must unite against illegal immigration,” he said.