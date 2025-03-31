Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, the leader of the Tipra Motha Party (TMP) and an ally of the ruling BJP in Tripura, has termed India's decision to relinquish control over the Chittagong port in 1947 as the nation's "biggest mistake." Advocating for a strategic sea route, he emphasized the role of indigenous communities in securing ocean access for India's northeastern states.

His remarks were in response to Bangladesh’s Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus, who, in a recent address, claimed that his country serves as the "guardian of the ocean" (Bay of Bengal) and pointed out that India's seven northeastern states are landlocked.

Sharing a video clip of Yunus’s statement on social media platform X, Debbarma strongly countered the claim, asserting that India must reduce its dependence on Bangladesh by supporting the indigenous groups that historically ruled Chittagong. He highlighted that many inhabitants of the region had wished to join the Indian Union at the time of independence.

Taking a direct swipe at Yunus, Debbarma remarked, “Mr. Yunus may consider himself the guardian of the ocean, but at nearly 85 years of age, he is merely a temporary leader. It’s important to remember that Tripura is just a few miles away from Chittagong port.”

Despite Bangladesh permitting India limited access to the Chittagong Port via Tripura’s Sabroom sub-division through the Maitree bridge over the River Feni, Debbarma's remarks reflect concerns over long-term dependency on Dhaka’s policies. The port, situated around 75 kilometers from the Sabroom Land Port, plays a crucial role in regional connectivity.