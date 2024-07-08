Pradyot Kishore Manikya Deb Barma, founder of Tipra Motha and a prominent royal scion-turned-politician, has voiced serious concerns regarding the distribution of royalties by industries operating in Autonomous District Council (ADC) areas.

Taking to 'X', he highlighted the disparities in the royalty payments received by different regions, specifically pointing out the situation in Tripura.

In his post, Deb Barma stated, "It’s come to our knowledge that Lafarge, Star Cements and many other industries which are in 6th schedule areas are paying 60 percent royalty to the councils in Meghalaya. The entire Bodhjung Nagar industrial estate is in ADC areas but not one Rupee is given to us. Why?"

The remark underscores a perceived inequity in the financial benefits derived from industrial activities within ADC areas.

While companies in Meghalaya’s 6th Schedule areas contribute a significant portion of their royalties to the local councils, the same practice appears to be absent in Tripura’s ADC regions, particularly in the Bodhjung Nagar industrial estate.

Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) in India are administrative units established to govern areas with significant tribal populations. They are intended to provide a degree of self-governance and ensure that the local communities benefit from the natural resources and industrial activities within their regions.

The 6th Schedule of the Indian Constitution provides the framework for the establishment and functioning of these councils.