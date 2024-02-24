In a move aimed at drawing attention to the plight of Tripura's indigenous population, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, former chairman of Tipra Motha and a royal scion of the state, has declared his intention to embark on a fast unto death if the Central government fails to address the longstanding grievances of the indigenous communities.

In a poignant audio message released on February 24, Pradyot expressed profound disappointment with the perceived neglect of Tripura's indigenous populace by officials and leaders in Delhi. He accused them of dismissing the state as insignificant and postponing crucial discussions on finding a constitutional solution for the indigenous people.

"I have fought passionately for my people, and today, we find ourselves at the end of this struggle. I have sacrificed everything for my tiprasa (Indigenous people)," Pradyot asserted in his message, reflecting the depth of his commitment to the cause.

Highlighting the need for equal recognition and status for the indigenous communities, particularly within the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), Pradyot underscored the urgency of the situation. He warned that if the Government of India fails to take decisive action, he is prepared to make the ultimate sacrifice for his people by embarking on a fast unto death.

"I am ready to prioritize my cause over my health and family. I am willing to die for my people," Pradyot declared with unwavering resolve. "I have no fear, as I believe in the righteousness of my cause. I will continue the struggle until my last breath."