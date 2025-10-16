Tripura: Pradyot to approach Supreme Court on indigenous land and customary rights

Pradyot Bikram Manikya DebBarma, scion of the Tripura royal family, announced that he will be filing a case in the Supreme Court on October 17 concerning the land and customary bills that, he claims, have been denied to the indigenous people of Tripura by successive governments.

DebBarma emphasized that the fate of indigenous communities cannot be determined by District Magistrates acting under instructions from political authorities.

“The Governor, as the custodian of the Sixth Schedule, must also act in the interest of our people,” he stated.

Expressing gratitude, DebBarma thanked the officers and lawyers who assisted him in compiling the legal case, acknowledging the professional risk they undertook in supporting the initiative.

This move highlights ongoing tensions over land rights and customary laws affecting Tripura’s indigenous population, bringing the matter to the highest judicial forum in the country.