The founder of Tipra Motha and Royal Scion, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma stated on Tuesday that he intends to send his 'own people' to Delhi as a Member of Parliament for Lok Sabha as this step will contribute to the fulfillment of their accord which was signed with Central government.

In a voice message, Pradyot claimed that if anyone else goes to Delhi as an MP, it might hinder the accord process.

"Our people must go to Delhi and have to fight. If any other person goes to Delhi by winning the election as a Member of Parliament, that person might try to block our agreement in Delhi. I will send my people to Delhi. We must engage in this fight using our intellect, not fueled by anger. Now, Tiprasa will not cry anymore. They have brains, and we will work with our intellect. The picture is still pending," he added.