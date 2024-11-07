The neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at GB Pant Hospital in Agartala has successfully saved the life of a premature infant with an exceptionally low birth weight.

The baby, delivered at just seven months of gestation, weighed a mere 670 grams - far below the average for this stage of pregnancy. Despite the overwhelming odds, the dedicated medical team sprang into action, providing the necessary interventions to give the infant a fighting chance.

"The baby was delivered at the Kulai district hospital in Ambassa of Dhalai District. Given the critical condition of the newborn, the baby was immediately referred to GB Pant Hospital," explained Dr Bibhas Das, the NICU's in-charge.

Upon arrival, the infant was promptly admitted to the NICU and placed under close medical supervision. The team administered essential care, including providing initial feeding through an OG tube using expressed breast milk. As the baby's condition improved, the feeding volume was gradually increased, and the infant began to gain weight.

Today, the once-tiny patient has reached a remarkable 1.6 kilograms, and both the mother, Tania Begum, and the newborn have been discharged, marking a significant recovery.

Dr Sanjib Debbarma, a senior paediatrician at the hospital, shared the inspiring story with the media, highlighting the incredible efforts of the medical team.

"This is a significant milestone for a state like Tripura. While Japan has successfully saved an infant weighing as little as 238 grams, our healthcare infrastructure, though progressing, is still not at that level," said Dr. Anup Kumar Saha, Principal of Agartala Government Medical College.

Dr Jayanta Roy, a senior gynaecologist, added that the mother's history of miscarriage made this case particularly challenging. "Advances in medical care, including the use of steroids to support brain development and lung function, have been crucial in ensuring the baby's survival."

The state government's coverage of the treatment under the Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakram ensured that the family received the necessary medical care without any financial burden.

The mother, Tania Begum, and her husband, Saiyed Ahmed, an Islamic cleric, expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the entire medical team at GB Pant Hospital for their tireless efforts in saving their child's life.