Tripura is fully prepared and is operating in line with the directives issued by the Central government, Chief Minister Manik Saha said on May 10.

The chief minister, who also holds the Home portfolio, chaired a high-level meeting at his official residence on Thursday evening, focusing on strengthening surveillance along the India-Bangladesh border.

The meeting, held behind closed doors, continued for over an hour.

Senior officials from the Border Security Force, Assam Rifles, BSF, Tripura Police and other paramilitary forces, along with intelligence agency representatives, were present.

CM Saha said that he has directed all security forces to ensure seamless coordination and to maintain strict vigilance along the international border.

“There was a meeting yesterday, where I instructed security personnel to coordinate closely. I've also emphasized the need for heightened alertness along the international border,” the Tripura CM added.

“We are working strictly as per the guidelines provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar. The state is fully prepared,” he added.