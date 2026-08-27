Tripura preparing to constitute 8th Pay Commission: Finance Minister

The Tripura government has initiated preparations to constitute the state’s Eighth Pay Commission, Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy informed the Assembly on August 27.

Participating in a discussion during the Assembly session, Singha Roy said the government is currently reviewing the names of potential candidates for the posts of chairman and members of the proposed commission to ensure that suitable persons are appointed.

The issue was raised by MLA Sudip Roy Barman, while Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury also participated in the discussion.

The Finance Minister said the government expects issues related to pay anomalies to also come under the purview of the proposed commission. He expressed hope that the commission would make appropriate recommendations to address such issues.

Singha Roy also outlined the history of pay revisions in Tripura, stating that the first Tripura Employees (Revision of Pay and Allowances) Rules were framed in 1963. After the state attained full statehood, the Tripura Government Services (Revised Pay) Rules, 1975 were introduced, followed by another revision in 1982.

The state constituted its third Pay Commission in 1985, whose recommendations resulted in the Tripura State Civil Services (Revised Pay) Rules, 1988, effective from January 1, 1986. A fourth Pay Commission was constituted in 1996, followed by the Revised Pay Rules, 1999.

In 2008, the government constituted a Pay Revision Committee, whose recommendations led to the Revised Pay Rules, 2009, effective from January 1, 2006. Subsequently, a Pay and Pension Revision Committee was constituted in 2017, resulting in the Revised Pay Rules, 2017, effective from April 1, 2017.

Singha Roy said that after the present government assumed office in 2018, an Expert Committee was constituted to examine the revision of pay and pension. Based on its recommendations, the Tripura State Civil Services (1st Amendment) Rules, 2018, were introduced with effect from October 1, 2018.

According to the Finance Minister, the Expert Committee had recommended increasing the fitment factor from 2.25 to 2.57, leading to a substantial increase in the basic pay of employees and basic pensions of pensioners.

He also pointed out that the rise in basic pay has significantly increased the financial requirement for payment of Dearness Allowance (DA).

Referring to the Centre, Singha Roy said the Union Government constituted the Eighth Central Pay Commission on November 3, 2025, under the chairmanship of Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, for central government employees.

He added that, except for one or two states, most states have so far not taken a decision to constitute new Pay Commissions.