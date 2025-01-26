Tripura presents 'Kharchi Puja' tradition paying homage to 14 deities in R-Day tableau in New Delhi
Tripura's Kharchi Puja was a highlight at the Republic Day parade, showcasing cultural richness. The tableau combined traditional art with modern elements.
Tripura displayed a unique tradition where homage is paid to 14 deities, during the 76th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, on January 26.
The state's Republic-Day tableau on Kartavya Path highlighted "Eternal Tribute: Worship of 14 Deities" and shed light on Kharchi Puja.
It is a festival where homage is paid to 14 deities. Blessings are sought for harmony and prosperity through various rituals.
The first segment of the tableau used traditional bamboo-based art and modern technology. A circular bamboo frame symbolised progress while dancers in traditional attire showcased the region's folk culture and art.
The second part featured the main altar housing 14 deities. This bamboo-and-cane temple is adorned with symbolic ornaments and integrated tribal architectural designs with geometric patterns.
A priest in traditional attire was seen performing rituals to honour Mata Habu (Mother Earth) under a canopy-like structure. Bamboo carvings and floral motifs blend traditional artistry with modern elements.
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