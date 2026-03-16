Tripura presents Rs 34,212 crore deficit budget for 2026–27, no new taxes announced

Tripura Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy on March 16 tabled a deficit budget of Rs 34,212.31 crore for the 2026–27 financial year in the state Assembly, with no new taxes proposed.

The budget projects a deficit of Rs 240 crore and reflects a 5.52 per cent increase over the previous year.

Speaking after presenting the budget, Singha Roy said it had been prepared with attention to all major sectors of the state’s economy. “The total budget outlay is Rs 34,212.31 crore, with a deficit of Rs 240 crore,” he said.

Referring to the national economic roadmap, he said the state budget aligns with the Centre’s development vision. “As you know, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union budget with the aim of strengthening the country and achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. In the same way, our state has also presented its budget following the Viksit Tripura roadmap to provide a proper direction for development,” he said.

A key focus of the budget is capital expenditure, which has been set at Rs 8,945.92 crore, marking an increase of 13.19 per cent from the previous year.

Singha Roy said the higher capital spending aims to boost economic growth and improve infrastructure. “We have prepared this budget focusing on infrastructure development and the overall welfare of the people. Increased capital expenditure will strengthen the economy and improve self-sufficiency,” he said.

Sector-wise allocations show a rise in spending on health, rural development, agriculture and education. The health sector has been allocated Rs 2,441.50 crore, a 25.29 per cent increase compared to last year. Rural development received Rs 4,094 crore, up by 17.50 per cent.

Agriculture has been allotted Rs 1,985.61 crore, reflecting a 5.31 per cent increase, while education has been allocated Rs 6,439.56 crore, up by 4.43 per cent.

The minister also announced higher funding for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), with an allocation of Rs 918 crore this year, compared to Rs 860.28 crore in the previous budget.

Emphasising that no additional tax burden has been placed on citizens, Singha Roy said the state’s financial growth is supported by central assistance and economic reforms.

“Every year, the budget increases. No new taxes have been imposed on the public,” he said, adding that the country’s economy has strengthened and that the North East has been given “topmost priority” under various centrally sponsored schemes.