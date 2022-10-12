President of India Droupadi Murmu, who is on a two-day visit to Tripura, on October 12 interacted with tea workers of Munda and Santhal tribes and enquired if they get benefits from various central and state-sponsored schemes.

She was accompanied by Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha.

While interacting with the tea workers, the President asked them whether they know who she is? She also enquired whether the tea workers have received COVID vaccines or not apart from getting PMAY houses and other benefits.

Murmu further said that both boys and girls should be sent to school and given equal importance and they should work hard and progress.

The President also discouraged child marriage and asked the tea workers not to marry their children before they the age of 18.

She also appealed to tea garden workers to reach out to the local legislator and state chief minister to sort out their crisis. At the same time, Murmu asked the chief minister and MLA Krishnadhan Das to look after local people during their needs.

Murmu is on a tour of Tripura and Assam from October 12-14.

According to the Rashtrapati Bhavan statement, President Murmu will inaugurate the Tripura State Judicial Academy on October 12 and will lay the foundation stone of Tripura National Law University at Narsinghgarh in Agartala.