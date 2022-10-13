The President of India Droupadi Murmu flagged off Agartala-Khongsang Janshatabdi Express and Agartala-Kolkata Express from Agartala Railway station on October 13.

Notably, with this, the trains connecting Tripura to Assam, West Bengal and Manipur will boost connectivity and tourism in the North East region.

With 14 coaches, the new inaugural special trains will travel through New Karimganj, New Haflong, Guwahati, Goalpara Town, Kokrajhar, New Coochbehar, Kishanganj, Katwa, and Bandel.

It is to be mentioned here that, the Agartala-Kolkata Express will leave Agartala every Wednesday in the morning hours and will arrive in Kolkata in the afternoon the next day.

On the other hand, every Sunday, the train would leave Kolkata and reach Agartala on Tuesday night.

