The President of India, Draupadi Murmu is likely to arrive in Tripura on a two-day visit from October 13 next as her first trip to the state after becoming the President of India in New Delhi.

As per the initial tour schedule, Murmu will inaugurate several railway projects including the newly built transhipment yard at Nischintapur in Tripura that will be connected to Bangladesh.

According to Eastern Frontier Railway, the 02518/17 Kolkata Express train from Guwahati in Assam to Agartala in Tripura will be extended upto Agartala which would be flagged off by the President.

Besides, Agartala-Jiribum in Manipur-Agartala Jan Shatabdi Express will be extended to Khongsang in Manipur. The train will be added with a new LHB rake and Vista Dome coaches.

The President will also dedicate the railway transhipment yard at Nischintapur to the nation during her visit to the state for the first time after taking the oath of office.

During her visit, she would also visit the Tripurasundari temple to offer her prayers. She would be welcomed by Governor Satyadeo Narayan Arya, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha and other higher officials of the state.

She is also likely to lay the foundation stone for the Judicial Academy in Narsingarh situated on the outskirt of Agartala city.

Meanwhile, the Director General of Police Amitabh Ranjan has reviewed the security arrangements ahead of the visit of the President to the state.