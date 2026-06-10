Tripura prevented nearly 10,000 child marriages in 2025–26: Minister

Tripura Social Welfare and Social Education Minister Tinku Roy on June 9 said coordinated efforts by the administration and various stakeholders helped prevent 9,982 child marriages across the state during the 2025–26 financial year.

Addressing a press conference in Agartala, Roy said the number of prevented child marriages has been increasing steadily due to effective collaboration among district administrations, police, gram panchayats and child welfare agencies.

“During 2025–26, as many as 9,982 child marriages were prevented by all stakeholders in the state, although we do not have exact data on child marriages that actually occurred,” he said.

The minister noted that child marriage continues to be a concern in areas such as Sonamura subdivision in Sepahijala district and Kailashahar in Unakoti district.

He said institutions including Child Welfare Committees, several non-governmental organisations and the Tripura Child Rights Commission are actively working to curb the practice.

Roy also highlighted developments in the state's Anganwadi infrastructure. He said electricity connections have been provided to more than 3,000 Anganwadi centres out of nearly 10,000 across Tripura, while the remaining centres are expected to receive power connections during the current fiscal year.

In addition, around 100 Anganwadi centres that previously used Bengali-medium learning materials have been converted to English-medium instruction following requests from parents and guardians.

According to the minister, the transition is expected to help children from Anganwadi centres secure admission to Vidyajyoti Schools without facing language-related difficulties.

Tripura is among several states, including Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Telangana and West Bengal, where the prevalence of child marriage remains above the national average.