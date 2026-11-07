The prime accused woman in the attack on Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and the snatching of a service rifle in Tripura's Sepahijala district has been arrested, police said. Her son, Rabiul Hossain, and another accused, identified as Mahabul Hossain, have also been apprehended in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, a court has extended the police remand of seven other accused by another seven days, till November 13. Police are continuing their investigation into the attack that took place in Ashabari village under Boxanagar.

The incident occurred on the morning of November 2, when a dispute between local residents and BSF personnel over an alleged smuggling-related issue escalated into a clash near Ashabari Gram Panchayat.

According to preliminary information, the confrontation took place near the Ashabari Border Outpost (BOP), under the BSF's 49th Battalion. Tensions reportedly escalated after a BSF jawan allegedly assaulted a local resident, identified as Hefzur Rahman, with a lathi.

The incident triggered protests by villagers, who blocked the Boxanagar-Rahimpur road, disrupting vehicular movement in the area.

The situation further deteriorated when Assistant Commandant Rohit Kumar, posted at Rahimpur BOP, reached the spot along with other BSF personnel. He was allegedly attacked by members of the crowd, while his vehicle was also vandalised, police sources said.

The arrival of additional BSF personnel subsequently led to a confrontation between security forces and local residents.

Assistant Commandant Rohit Kumar and three others sustained injuries in the clash. The injured were initially taken to the Boxanagar Primary Health Centre (PHC) for medical treatment, following which they left for their respective destinations, police said.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the clash, the alleged assault on BSF personnel and the snatching of the service rifle.