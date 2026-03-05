Tripura prioritises health infrastructure, targets 320 ICU beds at GB Pant; new super speciality hospital to come up

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday, March 5, reiterated the state government’s commitment to strengthening healthcare infrastructure and delivering advanced medical services across Tripura.

Addressing a press conference at Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital (GB Pant Hospital), the Chief Minister outlined plans to expand super speciality services and upgrade critical care facilities statewide.

He said the government has accorded top priority to the health sector, noting that GB Pant Hospital functions as an apex tertiary care centre catering to the state’s population of around 42 lakh, many of whom depend on AGMC and GB Pant for advanced treatment. Efforts are ongoing to enhance infrastructure, manpower and services to meet rising healthcare demands.

At present, GB Pant Hospital has 24 NICU beds and 116 ICU beds. Following a memorandum of understanding with All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), an expert assessment recommended expanding ICU capacity to 320 beds.

The Chief Minister said steps are being taken to achieve this target. A 16-bed Respiratory and Geriatric ICU has recently been inaugurated to support patients with respiratory complications, while the Trauma Centre Operation Theatre is now functioning round the clock to serve departments including general surgery, orthopaedics and neurosurgery.

A newly renovated labour room has also been inaugurated to provide safer, life-support-enabled care for mothers and newborns.

He stated that the hospital’s bed strength has increased from 727 earlier to 1,413 at present, with 156 ICU beds already operational. Work is also underway on a critical care and communicable disease centre at AGMC and GB Pant.

Looking ahead, the Chief Minister announced that five additional super specialities will be introduced, adding to the nine currently available. MBBS seats will be increased, and telemedicine services in collaboration with AIIMS have already begun. Private healthcare groups, including Shija Hospitals and Research Institute and GNRC Hospitals, are set to establish facilities in Hapania. Two new district hospitals in Sepahijala and Khowai are also expected to become operational soon.

He further announced that a new super speciality hospital will be inaugurated shortly in Hapania, Agartala, with the aim of providing advanced life support systems and modern treatment facilities to patients within the state.