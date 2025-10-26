Tripura progressing under PM Modi’s 'marg darshan': CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday, October 26 said that Tripura has been consistently leading the country in the Mann Ki Baat programme, with people from all sections of society enthusiastically tuning in to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address.

Speaking at Takarjala in West District while listening to the 127th episode of Mann Ki Baat along with party workers, CM Saha emphasized that Tripura is steadily moving forward under the Prime Minister’s Marg Darshan (guidance).

“Tripura has always been ahead in the Mann Ki Baat programme across the country and holds a very good position. Today, I came to Takarjala, a Janajati-dominated area, to listen to the 127th episode. Everyone has played a special role in making Mann Ki Baat a success in Tripura. People from all sections of society eagerly await and listen to the Prime Minister’s speech,” CM Saha said.

The Chief Minister lauded the Prime Minister for raising issues through Mann Ki Baat that often go unnoticed in mainstream discussions.

“Through Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister highlights several important issues that many had never thought about earlier. For instance, in today’s episode, he urged citizens to collect plastic waste properly and ensure its scientific reuse instead of discarding it carelessly. This is a unique and thoughtful idea that deserves everyone’s attention,” he added.

Responding to criticism from opposition parties, CM Saha remarked that negative politics will not resonate with the people.

“The opposition often asks who listens to Mann Ki Baat. I invite them to come and see for themselves how many people not only in the country but also in Tripura listen to and watch it. People are tired of negativity — they prefer constructive and inspiring messages,” he stated.

In his address, the chief minister also noted that the Prime Minister, in this episode, emphasized the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and his unparalleled contribution to India’s unity and integrity. PM Modi also called upon citizens to celebrate the greatness of the Vande Mataram song and share their tributes using the hashtag #VandeMataram150.

The event was attended by BJP State Secretary Devid Debbarma and MDC Bhumika Nanda Reang, among others.