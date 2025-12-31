Tripura projects on fast track, majority to be completed within six months: Minister

Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on December 31 said that multiple infrastructure and development projects undertaken by the state Transport Department are progressing at full pace and are expected to be completed within the next six months.

The minister made the remarks while reviewing the status of ongoing projects on the last day of 2025.

Addressing the media after the review meeting, Chowdhury said development works are currently underway across the state at motor stands, District Transport Offices (DTOs), and the Transport Commissioner’s building. He said the review focused on assessing physical progress, timelines, and financial aspects of each project.

“We reviewed the progress of each project, assessed the time required for completion, and discussed financial matters in detail,” the minister said. He added that the Transport Department holds review meetings at three-month intervals to closely monitor project implementation.

Chowdhury noted that the latest review evaluated projects initiated during 2025 and assessed their status at the end of the year. “The progress is very satisfactory and encouraging. In most locations, work is going on at full swing,” he said, expressing confidence that most of the projects would be completed within the next five months through coordinated efforts of departmental officials and executing agencies.

The minister also credited Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha’s leadership for the smooth implementation of the initiatives. “Under the guidance of Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, the Transport Department has undertaken several important projects. With support from the Tripura Finance Department and the Government of India, we are confident these projects will be completed and dedicated to the public within the stipulated timeframe,” he said.

The review meeting was attended by senior officials including the Secretary and Commissioner of the Transport Department, Additional Secretary of the Finance Department, Chief Engineer of the Rural Development and Water Resources Department, Superintending Engineer of the Public Works Department, Chief Executive Officer of the Tripura Housing Board, and other officials representing all eight districts of the state.

Officials also reviewed projects approved under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme and discussed issues related to timelines, fund utilisation, and execution challenges to ensure timely completion of the ongoing works.