Tripura proposes over Rs 500 crore tourism projects to boost North-East travel

Tripura is planning a major push in tourism with seven high-profile projects worth over Rs 500 crore, the state government announced during a meeting with Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Rajasthan on October 15.

Addressing the National Tourism Ministers’ Conference, Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury criticised the previous Left Front government for neglecting tourism development in the state.

“Tripura is located in the corner of the North East, surrounded by Bangladesh on three sides. Unfortunately, there were no significant efforts by the earlier government to promote tourism. The real work for developing this sector began only after our government came to power in 2018, with a vision to showcase Tripura as a promising tourist destination,” he said.

Chowdhury credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Manik Saha for supporting the state’s tourism growth, noting that Tripura is now emerging as a key destination in the North East. “Recently, as per a report published by the Ministry of Tourism, Tripura ranked second in foreign tourist footfall among all North Eastern states. This is a major boost for us, and we seek the Union Minister’s guidance and support for holistic tourism development,” he added.

With nearly two-thirds of Tripura covered in forests, the state is emphasizing eco-tourism as part of its destination development strategy. Tourism Secretary U.K. Chakma highlighted major destinations including Ujjayanta Palace, Neermahal, Unakoti, Tripura Sundari Temple, Sepahijala Wildlife Sanctuary, Chabimura, Dumboor Lake, and Jampui Hills. He also noted that Tripura has the second-largest airport in the North East, providing direct connectivity to Delhi, Kolkata, and other major cities.

The proposed projects include:

1. A combined adventure, eco-tourism, and water park at Sachindranagar Colony, Jirania, inspired by Kolkata’s Nicco Park

2. An adventure park at Mohanpur

3. A grand replica of the 51 Shakti Peethas at Bandowar, Udaipur (Gomati district)

4. Infrastructure upgrades at Chabimura and Unakoti

5. Waterfront development in Amarpur

6. Launch of Paryatan Sahayak Prakalp, an entrepreneurship scheme to empower local tourism stakeholders

Together, these initiatives are expected to cost around Rs 500 crore.

Chakma highlighted the state’s recent growth in tourism, reporting a 64.08 per cent increase in domestic arrivals to 6.01 lakh and a 36.16 per cent rise in foreign tourists to 91,000 between 2023 and 2024. “These figures reflect the growing confidence of travelers in Tripura as a safe, scenic, and sustainable destination,” he said.