Protests and scuffles were reported in various petrol pumps in and around Agartala, despite more than 200 fuel trucks en route to Tripura to alleviate the fuel crisis in the state.

The incident also resulted in the arrest of one individual.

The protests erupted after the stock of petrol pumps ran dry in the wee hours of May 10, and people waiting in long queues were informed to return the next day.

Tripura Police had to intervene to disperse frustrated motorists at a petrol pump in the Ganaraj Chowmuhani area of Agartala.

The pump had unexpectedly closed, leaving many in the queue, some of whom had been waiting until 11 pm.

Addressing the issue, Sanjit Sen, the Officer-In-Charge of East Agartala Police Station, who arrived at the scene following the disturbance, told reporters that the police had been instructed to maintain law and order and prevent any disturbances arising from the fuel crisis.

"There's a statewide shortage of fuel. The government has arranged for fuel supplies at all gas stations. With the implementation of rationing by the government, our instructions are to maintain a conducive law and order environment and ensure that no untoward incidents take place. Long queues have formed at many petrol stations, and tensions arise when fuel stocks run out, leading to disturbances among those unable to obtain fuel," Sen stated.

Police noted instances of altercations at petrol stations in Radhanagar, Kalyani, Durga Bari, and Chandrapur within the city and its outskirts in recent times.

"The Ganaraj Chowmuhani petrol pump ceases operations at 11 pm. Customers holding tokens for the next morning were assured fuel without queuing. However, troublemakers incited violence with others, refusing to heed reason. We intervened just before property damage ensued, dispersing them,” he said.

On the issue, an official from the Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Department said that there is no update about the restoration of the railway track, but the problem of the fuel crisis is slowly being resolved as more than 200 trucks carrying fuel are en route to Tripura.

“The trucks are en route to Tripura carrying more than 30,000 liters of diesel and 20,000 liters of petrol. They are traveling via the National Highway, but due to the current road conditions in Sonapura, Assam, the trucks are getting delayed. We have also observed some disturbances in some petrol pumps due to some miscreants,” the officials added.