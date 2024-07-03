Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha today said that one of the goals of the current government is to provide jobs to qualified individuals through a transparent recruitment policy, ensuring that eligible candidates are not deprived under any circumstances.

Dr Saha said this while attending the distribution program of offers against PA-II, Panchayat Executive Officer, CDPO, and ICDS supervisor at PRTI, A.D. Nagar, Agartala.

“Our government always strives to work with transparency. Today, we have provided evidence of this. All those who have been selected today have been chosen through a transparent process. Previously, jobs were given based on political affiliations and participation in rallies and meetings,” he said.

Dr Saha emphasized that, unlike before, jobs are now awarded based on merit rather than political connections.

"Now you have proven that you are among the best in society through the exam. This should be the norm everywhere. But it does not end here. Many of you will achieve even greater things in the future. It is a matter of pride for us that the children of Tripura are very smart now,” he said.

Dr Saha also mentioned that Prime Minister Modi advocates for a transparent policy and system, and the state government is following this direction.

Since 2018, the present government has provided jobs to a total of 13,661 people across four categories.

“We believe in work. We want to provide jobs by maintaining transparency everywhere. Those who received job offers today will be arranged for training in the future. Through this training, you will get a detailed idea of how to work,” said the Chief Minister.