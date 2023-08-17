The immigration for public movement through India-Bangladesh ‘Maitri Setu’ located over River Feni in Tripura South District, is expected to be to commence from September 1 next.

The bridge ‘Maitri Setu’ has been built over the Feni River which flows between the Indian boundary in Tripura State and Bangladesh. Feni originates in the South district of the state which passes through Sabroom town on the Indian side, and meets the Bay of Bengal after it flows into Bangladesh.

Spanning a length of 1.9 kilometers, the bridge connects Sabroom in Tripura with Ramgarh in Bangladesh.

The name 'Maitri Setu' signifies the strengthening bilateral relations and amicable ties between India and Bangladesh. With a mere 80 kilometers distance from Sabroom to the Chittagong Port of Bangladesh, Tripura is poised to become the 'Gateway of the Northeast' as well as Southeast Asia.

Speaking over the issue, an official told India Today NE that from September 01 the public movement through ‘Maitri Setu’ will start.

“Only immigration will be starting from September 01 but cargo and other functions will not going to be started as the physical construction not at completed but people movement will start. All planning is done and some minimum works we are doing. We are planning to operationalize for public movement from 1st September. We have also received consent from Bangladesh authority. We both countries have agreed to start it from first of September”, he said.

He further informed that some procedures are almost pending while construction works will go ahead and it need some more time to complete.

On Wednesday, a meeting was chaired by South District Magistrate Saju Wahid at Sabroom Nagar Panchayat with officials of various departments.

“Some issues related to the immigration office were discussed in the meeting. It was decided to quickly solve all problems including drainage system, electricity, drinking water and boundary walls” the official added.