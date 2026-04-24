Tripura pushes credit reforms to strengthen startup ecosystem

The Government of Tripura has reiterated its commitment to building a robust startup ecosystem, with a focus on innovation, entrepreneurship, and improved access to finance.

In a key step, Jeya Ragul Geshan B, an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer and Director of Information Technology, chaired a high-level meeting with representatives of leading banks, financial institutions, and officials from the Directorate of Information Technology.

The meeting was held in connection with the District Business Reform Action Points (DBRAP) 2025, an initiative aimed at improving ease of doing business at the district level.

Discussions centred on enhancing access to formal credit for startups across the State. Officials explored ways to strengthen the implementation and reach of major financial schemes, including the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Startups (CGSS), Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana, Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE), and the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme.

A key focus area was simplifying credit procedures and improving coordination between financial institutions and entrepreneurs. Stakeholders discussed strategies to bridge existing gaps, speed up loan approvals, and increase awareness about available financial products among startups.

Officials said improving access to credit is critical for empowering entrepreneurs, particularly in emerging sectors, and for driving sustainable economic growth in Tripura.

They added that by aligning institutional efforts and streamlining processes, the State aims to create a more enabling and dynamic environment for innovation-led enterprises.