Tripura pushes duck farming drive to cut egg imports, support women’s groups

Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu on Wednesday, April 22, launched a small-scale livestock initiative aimed at reducing Tripura’s dependence on imported eggs, distributing ducklings to women-led self-help groups at Lok Bhawan.

The programme, held under the Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission, covered five self-help groups from the Old Agartala RD Block. Officials said the effort is part of a broader plan to strengthen rural livelihoods through low-cost, sustainable income sources.

Addressing reporters, the Governor pointed to a persistent supply gap in egg production, noting that a significant portion of demand is currently met from outside the state. He said duck farming offers better scope than conventional poultry in Tripura’s conditions and could help move towards local self-sufficiency.

According to officials, the ducklings distributed under the scheme were hatched at Lok Bhawan. The plan includes creating a cyclical production model, where eggs produced in villages are brought back for hatching and redistribution over a six-month period.

To support this, hatching machines will be provided to self-help groups, enabling them to scale up production and generate additional income. The administration expects the initiative to improve earnings among rural women while building a more resilient grassroots economy.

Senior officials, including TRLM Chief Executive Officer Tarit Kanti Chakma and West Tripura District Magistrate Vishal Kumar, were present at the event.