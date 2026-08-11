Tripura pushes for faster tourism projects, better facilities at key destinations

The Tripura government has directed officials to speed up ongoing tourism projects and improve visitor facilities at major historical and natural attractions across the state.

Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury issued the direction while chairing the 40th meeting of the Tripura Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) Board of Directors at the Secretariat on August 11.

The meeting reviewed the progress of several projects, including the Matabari Circuit Project, Amarsagar Lake and Dumbur Reservoir. Plans for floating restaurants at Neermahal and Chobimura were also discussed as part of efforts to improve the tourist experience at the two destinations.

Officials also briefed the minister on the construction and renovation of tourist lodges at different locations across the state.

Chowdhury stressed that development works should be completed within the stipulated timelines, with a focus on providing tourists with comfortable and modern facilities.

The minister also sought a detailed assessment of the TTDC's financial position, including its income and expenditure.

Tourism Department Secretary Uttam Kumar Chakma and Director Prashant Badal Negi briefed the meeting on action taken on decisions from the previous board meeting, as well as the status of ongoing projects and the corporation's finances.

Finance Department Secretary PK Goel, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests RK Samal, Chief Architect of the Public Works Department Anup Kumar Das, Deputy Secretary of the Home Department Hena Debbarma and other senior officials attended the meeting.

The government said the projects are intended to strengthen tourism infrastructure and improve facilities at some of Tripura's key tourist destinations.