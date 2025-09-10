Tripura pushes for GI tag on Agar, mulls free sapling distribution to farmers

The Tripura Government has stepped up efforts to promote Agar cultivation by seeking a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for Tripura Agar and setting up nurseries to distribute saplings free of cost to farmers.

Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath said the initiative, taken in collaboration with the Forest Department, aims to bring Agar under agroforestry to benefit farmers and boost state revenue. He made the announcement after meeting a delegation from the All Tripura Agar Wood Association on Wednesday.

Highlighting the growing demand for Agar within and outside the state, Nath said Agar cultivation in Kadamtala, North Tripura, generated substantial GST revenue last year. “Farmers across the state are now showing keen interest in Agar. In the Cabinet, I will raise the issue of intensifying cultivation. The previous government did nothing in this regard. It was only in 2021 that our government introduced the Tripura Agar Wood Policy. Tripura Agar is world famous,” Nath said.

The minister informed that a proposal for a GI tag has already been submitted, with Agar chips and oil worth Rs 25 crore sold last year. He further added that major companies such as Godrej and Patanjali have expressed interest in Tripura Agar.

“The government is actively considering Agar nurseries under agroforestry, distributing saplings free of cost. The Hon’ble Chief Minister is also keen on this initiative,” Nath said, stressing that the move could make Agar a major revenue-generating sector for Tripura.