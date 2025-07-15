Tripura pushes mediation drive with nearly 1,000 cases referred in just 9 days

As part of a nationwide initiative, a 90-day special campaign titled “Mediation for the Nation, the Tripura State Legal Services Authority (TSLSA) has referred 996 cases till July 9 to nine Mediation Centres of Tripura.

The National Legal Services Mediation and Conciliation Project Committee, in collaboration with the Supreme Court of India, has launched a 90-day special campaign titled “Mediation for the Nation.”

The campaign, which aims to provide a speedy and cost-effective resolution to civil disputes, is being actively implemented across Tripura from July 1 to September 30, 2025.

Announcing the launch of the campaign in the state, Jhuma Dutta Chowdhury, Member Secretary of the Tripura State Legal Services Authority, addressed a press conference on Tuesday at the Authority's Conference Hall.

“The campaign focuses on resolving a wide range of disputes, including matrimonial conflicts, accident compensation claims, domestic violence matters, cheque bounce cases, commercial and employment-related issues, criminal conciliatory cases, consumer complaints, debt recovery, property division, eviction, land acquisition cases, and other eligible civil matters”, she told reporters.

“Mediation is a widely recognised and effective method for dispute resolution. It brings both parties to a common table, facilitated by a neutral mediator, enabling settlement at a minimal cost and without prolonged litigation,” said Chowdhury.

She further informed that Tripura currently has nine Mediation Centres—one at the Tripura High Court and one in each of the eight districts. As part of the ongoing campaign, a total of 996 cases have already been referred to these centres across the state till July 9.

According to official data, the highest number of referrals came from the South Tripura district with 353 cases, followed by Gomati with 193, Dhalai with 104, Sepahijala with 98, and West Tripura with 94. Both Unakoti and Khowai districts have referred 68 cases each, while North Tripura has seen 18 cases referred so far.