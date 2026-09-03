Tripura pushes sustainable water management at national summit

Tripura Panchayat Minister Kishor Barman represented the state government at the two-day “Departmental Summit on Water” organised by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India, at Sushma Swaraj Bhavan in New Delhi.

The summit was chaired by Union Jal Shakti Minister C. R. Patil and attended by ministers, secretaries and senior officials from the Centre and various state governments.

He said that the discussions focused on key issues including water conservation, sustainable management of water resources, ensuring drinking water security, rejuvenation of water sources and the effective implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission.

During the summit, Minister Kishor Barman shared Tripura’s experiences, achievements and challenges in the water sector.

He also participated in discussions on adopting best practices from other states to strengthen water resource management and ensure safe and reliable drinking water supply across Tripura.

The summit provided an important platform for the participating states to exchange ideas and explore effective strategies for addressing emerging challenges in water management.

Emphasising the importance of water conservation, Minister Barman said that protecting and preserving water resources is a collective responsibility.

He further highlighted the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Har Ghar Jal” initiative and reaffirmed the state’s commitment to contributing to the goal of building a water-secure, prosperous and developed India.