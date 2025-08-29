Tripura leads Northeast in PDS digitisation with 81% e-KYC success

The Tripura government has taken new initiatives to make the public distribution system (PDS) more powerful, transparent and people-oriented, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said.

Inaugurating a state-level discussion with officials, ration dealers and transport contractors, the Minister announced the introduction of PVC ration cards in place of the old paper-based ones for consumer convenience. Distribution of these new cards began from August 28.

In the first phase, 4.78 lakh PVC ration cards have been prepared, which will be handed over by ration dealers through small functions in the presence of local public representatives.

Highlighting Tripura’s progress, Chowdhury said, “Tripura ranks first in the North East and third or fourth in the country in terms of PDS performance. We have already achieved 81 percent success in e-KYC. Our target is to reach 100 percent so that Tripura becomes number one in the country.”

The minister further informed that 600 ration shops are being converted into model ration shops in the first phase. The government has also increased commission for dealers under Antyodaya Anna Yojana and the Priority Group from Rs 143 to Rs 180.

He stressed on timely supply and quality maintenance of ration items, adding that the government provides a subsidy of Rs 25 per kilo on lentils and Rs 15 per kilo on sugar. Consumers will also receive atta, flour and semolina during the upcoming Durga festival.

Special Secretary of the department Debapriya Bardhan said the discussion was organised to ensure smooth and transparent functioning of ration shops across the state.

He informed that consumers can register complaints through the Mera Ration App and Anna Sahayati App.

As part of the programme, new PVC ration cards were officially handed over to ration dealers and consumers by the Minister and other dignitaries.